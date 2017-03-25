Walker expresses disappointment with inaction on health bill

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expressing disappointment with the failure of the Republican health care bill in Congress.

Walker issued a brief two-sentence statement Friday after House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a planned vote on the bill.

Walker earlier on Friday urged the House to take action on replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

Walker says in his statement that "Obamacare was broken from the beginning and every day it has not been fixed is disappointing."

Walker says he remains "hopeful that there will be action in Washington to address these failures in a way that allows states to innovate and reform to provide patient-centered health care that does not treat people like a number."

Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association.