Wisconsin voters to field 65 school district requests

Voters in several dozen Wisconsin school districts will decide whether to give their districts more money when they weigh in on a total of 65 referendums April 4.

Around 80 percent of school referendums have passed in the last year and voters have approved a record $1.35 billion in new borrowing.

Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal would boost funding for K-12 schools by $649 million over the next two years, but advocates say more is needed to avoid cutting staff or class offerings.

