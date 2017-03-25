5 arrested in death of Milwaukee home inspector - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

5 arrested in death of Milwaukee home inspector

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Five people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Milwaukee home inspector.

Police say Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz was killed Wednesday during an attempted carjacking. Authorities announced Friday that five people were arrested, including the suspected shooter, after two vehicle chases within hours of the shooting.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the arrested range in age from 16 to 21; all have criminal records.

Zyszkiewicz was found inside his vehicle after authorities were called to check on a person slumped over at the wheel. He was on duty, and was in the area to conduct an inspection.

Police believe he was killed with a shotgun.

Authorities realized a shotgun was used in a carjacking earlier that day. They found the suspects after locating two cars associated with the earlier crime.

