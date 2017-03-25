UPDATE: Junction City man says he has "problems with the Hmongs"

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An 80-year-old Junction City man accused of firing two gun shots in a standoff with police and two shots toward a Hmong neighbor told investigators he had "problems with the Hmongs" and they were criminals, according to a criminal complaint.

"I don't know what the hell is wrong with them," he told investigators.

Henry Kaminski is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors in the March 6 incident. Two of the charges - second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a firearm and pointing a firearm at another - were filed as hate crimes, meaning punishments would be more severe if he was convicted.

Kaminski's first court appearance on the charges is planned Monday afternoon.

According to the complaint, a Hmong woman who does not speak English told investigators through an interpreter she went to the doorway of her home to investigate the sound of a gunshot.

When she did, Kaminski, who admitted he was drunk after drinking rum most of that day, pointed a gun at her, yelled at her before he turned and fired a handgun into a nearby snowbank, the complaint said.

The woman told investigators she "knows (the defendant) doesn't like them, hates them, but she did not know what he was saying," the complaint said.

Ashed how she knew Kaminski hated her Hmong family, she said, "His face looked like he was going to kill someone."

When officers rushed to the scene, Kaminski fired two shots from a block powder .44-caliber silver revolver at a deputy, went back inside his home and held officers at bay for about two hours before surrendering peacefully following a telephone call from his daughter, the complaint said.

Taken to a hospital, Kaminski told investigators "I'm not crazy. I am drunk," and he accused Hmong people of a variety of crimes before making some crude comments to nurses working on him, including that one made him sexually aroused, the complaint said.

During an interview with police the next day, Kaminski denied shooting at anyone. "Yes, I got drunk and shot holes in my burn barrel," he said. "I wouldn't pull a gun on somebody."

When the Hmong neighbor stepped onto her porch, she thought he was shooting at her, Kaminski told investigators.

Investigators examined the burn barrel and located seven bullet holes on one side, caused by a gun being fired from the inside, the complaint said.

Asked whether he saw any law enforcement on his property when he fired two of the shots, Kaminski said, "No, I was having too much fun."

He said he only realized police were there after his daughter called and told him, the complaint said.

A search of Kaminski's home found 15 marijuana plants growing in three places, the complaint said. Kaminski said he grows it for "medicinal purposes" because, like rum, it helps with his back pain from a car accident, the complaint said.

