Police seek poisoner of dogs in western Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police seek poisoner of dogs in western Wisconsin

Posted:

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) -- Police in a western Wisconsin town are trying to find whoever is making dogs sick.

The Lake Hallie Police Department says someone has been putting an unknown substance inside cut-up hot dogs, wrapping the hot dogs in dental floss and then tossing the meat in people's yards. Police say dogs have gotten sick from eating the hot dogs.

Police have posted on Facebook pictures of a "suspicious subject" taken on a trail camera.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.