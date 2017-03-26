Man completes 170-mile journey to Lambeau by wheelchair - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man completes 170-mile journey to Lambeau by wheelchair

Posted:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A man using a wheelchair has completed a 170-mile journey from southern Wisconsin to Lambeau Field.
 
Fifty-five-year-old Dennis Schulze arrived Saturday at the Green Bay stadium, accompanied by a crowd of about 40 people including families and law enforcement. Instead of using a wheelchair, Schulze put on a prosthetic leg and walked the last mile to honor those who cannot walk.
 
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Schulze got to meet Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson and briefly stand on the famous field.

Schulze started his trip from Janesville in February. The Beloit native lost his right leg five years ago in a truck crash. He now makes wheelchair travels for charity and says his journey to Lambeau is not the last of his travels.

