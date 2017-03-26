Second to none: Kyle Larson hangs on to win at Fontana - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Second to none: Kyle Larson hangs on to win at Fontana

Posted:



FONTANA, Calif. (AP) -- Kyle Larson was second to nobody in his home state.
   
Larson persevered through four late restarts to win at Fontana on Sunday, adding his second career victory to his overall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series points lead.
   
Larson finished second in each of the last three races, but the Sacramento-area native's Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the class of the field at Auto Club Speedway for the second straight day. He also won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, completing a clean sweep of the weekend.
   
Faced with the late drama and jockeying typical to the five-wide asphalt on Fontana's bumpy 2-mile track, Larson was persistent and tenacious.
   
Brad Keselowski was second, and Clint Bowyer came in third for his best finish since June 2015.

