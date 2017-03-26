Johnson wins Match Play to sweep World Golf Championships



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Dustin Johnson became the first player to sweep the World Golf Championships with a dominant week that included more drama that he needed in the Dell Technologies Match Play.



Johnson escaped a furious charge by Jon Rahm when the 22-year-old Spaniard failed to birdie the 18th hole.



Johnson's 1-up victory completed a week in which he never trailed in any of his seven matches, and he led in 105 of the 112 holes he played.



It was the third straight victory for Johnson, and it stamped his position at No. 1.



Johnson never went beyond the 16th hole until Sunday, when he had to hold on to beat Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and Rahm in the championship match.



He previously won the Mexico Championship, Bridgestone Invitational and HSBC Champions.