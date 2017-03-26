UPDATE: Juvenile in custody for Target pellet gun shooting

One male juvenile is in custody for firing an Airsoft pellet gun in the Target parking lot, according to Wausau Police Department officials.

Authorities say he was located in the Ministry St. Clare's Hospital parking lot in Weston, just after 9 p.m., about an hour after the incident.

Lt. Nathan Pekarske says the whole ordeal began when two groups of teenagers agreed to meet up in the Target parking lot to fight.

The individual taken into custody fired two Airsoft pellet gun rounds into an open car window, hitting a passenger in the neck with one of the rounds, causing minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

An Airsoft pellet gun was located in the woods nearby.

Target was put on lockdown for about 15 minutes.

Police say multiple other juveniles are expected to be referred to children's court for their involvement in the ordeal.

The incident is still under investigation.