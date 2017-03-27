Vigil held for Marathon Co. shooting victims

Hundreds came together at Kennedy Park in Weston on Sunday to pay their respects to the four victims of Wednesday's shooting rampage.

A candlelight vigil was organized for the community to show their support for the families of the victims.

Brandi Bradford is one of the organizers of the event who said it's so important for the community to stand together as one.

"[The victims] didn't expect to go to work that day and not be able to come home," she said. "Just a night to recognize the four victims that we lost on Wednesday."

Law enforcement officials, including Chief Wally Sparks with the Everest Metro Police Department, addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

"It really touches the hearts of all of our officers," he said once the vigil concluded. "My heart goes out to the families and the suspect's family. It's just a difficult time for everyone."

Four balloons were released in honor of the victims.

Hundreds were at the vigil but perhaps thousands more were paying respect at home. Organizers asked those who were unable to attend the vigil to recognize a moment of silence.