Schumer seizes on Trump team's offer to work with Dems

By HOPE YEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's aides have opened the door to working with moderate Democrats on health care and other issues. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has quickly offered to find common ground with Trump for repairing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Schumer said Sunday that Trump must be willing to drop attempts to repeal his predecessor's signature achievement, warning that Trump was destined to "lose again" on other parts of his agenda if he remained beholden to conservative Republicans.

Trump initially focused his blame for the failure on Democrats and predicted a dire future for the current law. But on Sunday he turned his criticism toward conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill.

