2 NFL players arrested in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Two NFL football players were taken to jail after a fight broke out on College Hill in Cedar Falls.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Deiondre Hall and Makinton Dorleant were arrested Saturday night in Cedar Falls.

Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference.

Makinton Dorleant was cited for interference.

Makinton Dorleant is a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League.

He played college football at Northern Iowa.

Deiondre Hall is a cornerback for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League.

He also played college football at Northern Iowa.

Witnesses say the incident happened at Sharky's in Cedar Falls.

According to Cedar Falls police, they were responding to a call in the area when they noticed a bouncer at Sharky's trying to remove people because of a fight inside.

The bouncer tells police, he was assaulted, and Cedar Falls police will review surveillance video to see who hit the bouncer.

An assault charge is likely pending.

According to Cedar Falls police, a large crowd started recording the incident and got aggressive.

One Cedar Falls police officer was even hit in the back of the head with a beer bottle, but he is all right.

Aftermath video shows a rowdy crowd and Cedar Falls police working to dissolve the situation safely.

Cedar Falls police say they had to tase Hall, because he was not cooperating when they were trying to arrest him.