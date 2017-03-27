It wasn't seaweed; Man finds marijuana bale on Florida beach - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a 52-year-old man called 911 after finding a bale of marijuana that had washed up on a Florida beach.

Jeff Stolowitz tells local news outlets he was walking on Daytona Beach on Saturday morning when he spotted the object, which was shaped like a giant cigar. As he got closer on Saturday morning, he saw a ripped edge and what appeared to be blood. That's when he called for help.

Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Mike Berard says narcotics sometimes wash ashore when the surf kicks up. He says small amounts are typically tested and disposed of, but larger amounts are transferred to another agency.

Berard says they've found cocaine, medical waste and 30-gallon drums of diesel fuel on the beach after big storms or high surf.

