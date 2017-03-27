DONATE: Victims Family Fund

When innocent people are hurt, the first thing you want to do is help. Join Newsline 9, central Wisconsin Media Partners and River Valley Bank in support of the families affected by the March 22 tragedy.

Donate to the Victims Family Fund at any River Valley Bank location. River Valley Bank will match up to $25,000 of donated funds, and give them directly to the affected families.

Businesses throughout central Wisconsin are coming together in support of the families. Please send any other events related events to news@waow.com. Here is how you can help out at this time:

Dunkin' Donuts - Marshfield: Marshfield's Dunkin' Donuts location is adorned in blue Monday March 27, in memory of fallen officer Jason Weiland.

A donation jar was provided for those wanting to help the family financially, while a notebook on the counter gave visitors an opportunity to write words of thanks and comfort to Weiland's family.

Dunkin' Donuts also invited officers for a free donut and small coffee, to thank them for their service.

Dunkin' Donuts is open from 5am to 9 p.m. at 915 N Central Ave.

PGA Plumbing - Weston: PGA Plumbing pledged $10,000 for the Victims Family Fund and is challenging all area businesses to either match or exceed this contribution.

Polito's Pizza - Rothschild: Polito's Pizza will be holding a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 2 for the families affected by the March 22 tragedy. Half of the stores sales all day will be donated to River Valley Bank for the Victims Memorial Fund. Call with questions: (715)298-4461

U Paint & Party - Wausau: The business will host a fundraiser to raise money for the Victims Fund on April 2. The profits from this event are being donated. $1000 has been raised so far for this fund. Proceeds from ALL April classes will go to this event. That way, no matter what paintings people sign up for, they are helping too.

Batteries Plus - Rib Mountain: BS and Vanessa will be handing out free blue light bulbs on March 28.

Polka-Dotted Pie - Wausau: The bakery is selling candy bar cakes for $40, and $15 from each cake will go to the Victims fund. Send in orders HERE.

Embroidme Wausau and Goin' Postal Wausau: The two are selling stickers and silicone bracelets for $5 each. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the victim's families. Stickers are available and bracelets will be available this week sometime, both can be purchased at Embroidme Wausau and Goin' Postal Wausau. Cash or check only.

Weston Municipal: If you are looking for a blue ribbon for your yard to show support, stop by the Weston Municipal building while supplies last.

Pizza Ranch - Weston: Pizza Ranch will be sponsoring a Community Impact Day Friday, March 31. Proceeds will go to the Victim fund. Pizza Ranch is open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.