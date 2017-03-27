Finance committee vote on eliminating child work permits - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Finance committee vote on eliminating child work permits

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The Legislature's finance committee is expected to vote on a bill that would eliminate work permits for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The panel is set to vote on the bill Monday afternoon. Approval would clear the way for votes in the full Assembly and Senate.

Right now Wisconsin law requires all minors under 18 to pay $10 for a work permit. Children under 14 generally aren't permitted to work any job except for door-to-door sales, farm work and domestic service work.

The bill would keep permit requirements in place for children under 16. A Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis found eliminating permits for 16- and 17-year-olds would cost the state and local governments a total of $730,000 in lost revenue annually. Local governments keep $2.50 of every $10 permit fee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.