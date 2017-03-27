Accused Stevens Point embezzler pleads not guilty

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from her employer over two years pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Portage County court records.

Suzanne Bertz is charged with six felony counts of theft in a business setting in writing unauthorized checks to herself between 2013 and 2015. No trial date was immediately set.

The embezzlement involved "numerous businesses" owned by Schertz-Farhner LLC, the criminal complaint said.

Bertz acknowledged to investigators that she stole about $88,000 from her employer in the scheme that started when her bills "exceeded her income and she needed money," the complaint said. Schertz-Farhner estimated the embezzlement at $150,000.

"She stated that she began by taking small amounts at first but that it snowballed into more frequent and high value thefts," the complaint said.

Bertz said she also used the company credit card to make unauthorized purchases, such as concert and sporting event tickets, the complaint said.

A former boyfriend who cashed the embezzled checks for Bertz told investigators that she told him all the checks were part of her "compensation" from her employment at the various businesses owned and operated by Schertz-Fahrner.

Another boyfriend indicated he went to Milwaukee Brewers games and Summerfest with Bertz and she paid for the outings and was "always willing to spend money freely," the complaint said.