Badger 5 jackpot ticket sold in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Lottery officials say one lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Sunday, March 26 to win the $221,000 jackpot.

They say the ticket was purchased at the American Center BP at 5551 Eastpark Boulevard in Madison.

Sunday's winning Badger 5 numbers were 9, 14, 21, 30, and 31. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.

All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The Badger 5 winner must redeem their ticket at Wisconsin Lottery's Madison or Milwaukee office, or by mail.

The Monday jackpot is estimated at $10,000.