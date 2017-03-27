Bud Selig to throw out 1st pitch at Brewers opener - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bud Selig to throw out 1st pitch at Brewers opener

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Retired baseball commissioner Bud Selig will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers' opener next week.

The Brewers said Monday they will recognize the team's former owner as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame this summer. Selig will take the mound April 3 before the Brewers host the Colorado Rockies.

Selig will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 30, on his 83rd birthday. He is the fifth of 10 commissioners to reach the Hall. Selig's title is now "commissioner emeritus" after 22 1/2 years as baseball's leader.

Gates to Miller Park and the parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. on Opening Day. The lots are opening a half-hour earlier than previous opening days.

