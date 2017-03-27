Slain officer always dedicated to greater Wausau

Public safety agencies across Central Wisconsin are full of grief, as they wait for the funeral of Det. Jason Weiland with the Everest Metro Police Department.

Departments around Marathon County are praising Weiland for his lifelong protection of serving his community.

The detective's career began in the late 90's with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and what was once known as the Rib Mountain Fire Department.

He also worked part-time with the Marathon City Police Department and was also one of three constables in Rib Mountain.

He joined Everest Metro police in 2002 and became a detective in 2012.

The fact Weiland spent some time as a firefighter is not a surprise as his dad still works for SAFER.

Bert Nitzke works closely with Weiland's father and said that Jason's bravery is a direct result of his dad.

"[Jason] was always the first one to be at the front line," he said. "He was a huge asset to our community."

Nitzke said the department has been in close contact with the family. He said they've been remarkably strong during this difficult time.

Weiland's funeral is Wednesday.