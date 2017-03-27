Thompson on Packers running backs: "We need some more guys"

Packers General Manager Ted Thompson signed four players in free agency from other teams, the most he has signed since 2006. But none have been running backs, and the Packers lost a pretty good one in free agency when Eddie Lacy elected to sign with the Seahawks.

As of Monday, the Packers have 3 RBs that were with them last season: converted receiver Ty Montgomery, late-season pickup Christine Michael, and Don Jackson, who appeared in 3 games as a non-drafted rookie before suffering a season ending knee injury.

So how does Thompson feel about that lineup?

"Okay. We’ve got a little time here to get some more. We need some more guys. We are a little short in a couple areas," Ted Thompson said Monday. "From a personnel standpoint, we need to get some more bodies. We like the guys that we have, it’s just that we’d like to get some more."

When Thompson was asked about potentially signing a veteran running back or just dipping into the draft he said they've been hard at work.

“We are always looking; I don’t think anyone ever believes me, but we look at players every day except for the three that I’m down here (at the NFL Annual Meeting).

As for the Packers interest in former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, Thompson emphatically stated he does not talk about players who are not on the Packers.