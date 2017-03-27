Turkey apprehended after breaking into West Bend home - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Turkey apprehended after breaking into West Bend home

Posted:
Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

WEST BEND, Wis. (WISN) -- Two Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the Town of West Bend on Sunday for a report of a turkey breaking into a second story window of a home.

The homeowners contacted the Sheriff's Office at 1:30 p.m. after hearing a commotion in an upstairs bedroom only to find a turkey on their bed. Deputies arrived five minutes later to find a turkey destroying the bedroom.

The deputies were able to grab the turkey with a blanket and then free it in the backyard.

On their Facebook page, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says they "suspected fowl play, but released the turkey from custody with no charges."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.