Turkey apprehended after breaking into West Bend home

WEST BEND, Wis. (WISN) -- Two Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the Town of West Bend on Sunday for a report of a turkey breaking into a second story window of a home.

The homeowners contacted the Sheriff's Office at 1:30 p.m. after hearing a commotion in an upstairs bedroom only to find a turkey on their bed. Deputies arrived five minutes later to find a turkey destroying the bedroom.

The deputies were able to grab the turkey with a blanket and then free it in the backyard.

On their Facebook page, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says they "suspected fowl play, but released the turkey from custody with no charges."