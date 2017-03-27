House Democrats call on Devin Nunes to recuse himself from Russi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

House Democrats call on Devin Nunes to recuse himself from Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says Chairman Devin Nunes should recuse himself from heading the lawmakers' investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California says Nunes should step away from the investigation because of a secret meeting he had with a source last week on the White House grounds.

Nunes said his source -- whom he has yet to name -- showed him intelligence reports in which the names of Trump associates had been shared among agencies after their communications were scooped up in U.S. surveillance of foreign officials.

Schiff says Nunes remains the only member of the House intelligence committee that has seen this information.

