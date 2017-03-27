President Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

President Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warming

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday that will suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming.

It includes a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

The president's order will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

The contents of the order were outlined to reporters by a senior White House official. Aides insisted the official speak without attribution, despite President Trump's criticism of the use of unnamed sources.

Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax," has repeatedly criticized the power-plant rule and others as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

