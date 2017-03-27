Back from Florida, UWSP Baseball prepares for home opener

The UW-Stevens Point Baseball team escaped a portion of Wisconsin's dreary spring with a trip to sunny Florida, where they played in 10 contests over the span of eight days, preparing them for their home opener on Wednesday, March 29th.

The Pointers went 5-5 during their spring trip, senior second baseman Clint Rose recalling, "We played pretty well in the games that we won, and the ones we lost, we kind of beat ourselves."

But the experience of playing together, outdoors, was one that this team needed before they embark on their journey of playing the rest of their season in Wisconsin.

"It was just nice to get outside and compete. Especially this year, we got a lot of new guys, new faces. We have younger guys playing some different spots, and new pitchers on our pitching staff so they're all learning their roles for this season," said head coach Jeremy Jirschele.

The team also had a chance to learn where their strengths and weaknesses were too.

"Our base running is definitely a strength of ours and our team speed offensively is, I would say, second to none. When we used that speed, putting pressure on the defense on our spring trip, we a lot of times came out on the positive side. Now the more we can understand what types of hitters we are, what type of team we are, I think we'll continue to have positive outcomes."

The weather forecast is quite pleasant for Wednesday, nearly fifty degrees, but that temperature is quite different from Florida's this time of year, something that the Pointers will have to adjust to. "You have to get used to how your arm feels, how your body feels in this forty degree, fifty degree weather, and just understanding how your body reacts and responds to that."

And the Pointers will have to get comfortable in the cool weather fast, playing outside on Wednesday, when they host Ripon College in their home opener at University Field.