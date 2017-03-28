At least 3 dead in Oakland building fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a blaze that tore through a residential building in Northern California that housed recovering drug addicts and former homeless people killed at least three residents.

The third person's body was found Monday. The Alameda County coroner said Monday evening that a fourth person remains missing.

The office also identified one of the victims as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson, of Oakland.

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and officials say they are expected to be released later Monday.

Residents reported deplorable living conditions, including nearly unpassable hallways filled with trash, tattered furniture and other debris.

The fire broke out nearly three months after a warehouse called the Ghost Ship caught fire and killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert about five miles away.