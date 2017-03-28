London attacker's wife 'saddened and shocked'

LONDON (AP) -- The wife of the man who killed four people outside Britain's Parliament last week condemned the attack, saying she is "saddened and shocked."

In statement released through London police on Tuesday, Khalid Masood's wife, Rohey Hydara, also said "I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

She added: "I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time."

Police believe Masood -- a 52-year-old Briton with convictions for violence who had spent several years in Saudi Arabia -- acted alone in Wednesday's knife and car attack. But they are trying to determine whether others helped inspire or direct his actions.

Masood was killed by police after fatally stabbing an officer.