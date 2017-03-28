Club gives up liquor permit after fatal shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A Cincinnati nightclub is giving up its liquor license after a shooting over the weekend left one person dead and 17 wounded.

A city official said Monday that the Cameo club also will remain closed until police complete the investigation.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black says the club is voluntarily surrendering the license.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in the shooting early Sunday.

The city police chief said Monday five people were still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

Ohio liquor agents who inspected the Cameo club after the Sunday shooting say they found marijuana in plain view along with partially smoked marijuana in an employee-only section.

