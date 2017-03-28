Undercover Miami police officers caught in shooting ambush, 2 wounded

Two undercover Miami police officers were rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being ambushed and shot outside an apartment complex where they were conducting surveillance.

The wounded officers were rushed to the hospital in the bed of a pickup truck and were able to limp inside with the help of their colleagues, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

The officers, who officials said were in stable condition after being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, were working as part of a multi-agency operation on gang activity.

"Individuals like this that have the audacity to ambush a vehicle unprovoked and open fire like that, are individuals in this community that are causing havoc and terrorizing this community day in and day out," Maj. Hector Llevat said. "These are the officers that were out here to put a stop to that."

Police said the suspected assailants remain at large and described them as being between 17 to 18 years old and wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.

"We do whatever we have to do to save our officers," said Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez. "We got lucky tonight that the officers will survive. It's not going to deter us. In fact, what this does is the opposite."