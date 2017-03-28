Life-saving pet oxygen masks donated to Brownsville Fire Department

A donation on Monday night made the Brownsville Fire and First Responders better equipped to save a pet's life.

It's estimated that over 40,000 pets die every year from smoke inhalation. Invisible Fence Brand of the Tri-State's Project Breathe program is trying to lower that number.

"A lot of times fire departments are volunteer, so their funding is low," said Abbi Toppen, a certified professional trainer for Invisible Fence. "They often don't have oxygen masks specifically for pets."

The goal of project breathe is to equip every fire station in the country with pet oxygen masks. So far 12,400 donations have been made across the US and Canada. Reportedly over 150 pets have been saved using these masks.

The next stop for Project Breathe is at the Town of Campbell Fire Department in La Crosse. More information can be found at Invisible Fence's website.