FedEx employees stop elderly man from losing thousands of dollars

An 89-year-old World War II veteran would have been out $10,000 last week had it not been for two astute FedEx employees who ultimately prevented him from falling for what's become known as the "grandparents scam."

Someone who called the Wauwatosa man was able to convince him that his grandson had been arrested in New York and that $10,000 was needed for his bail.

Wanting to help, the man, who wished to not be publicly identified, called FedEx to pick-up the package from his home. Police say he explained the situation to the FedEx driver, who was troubled enough by the story to tell his supervisor in Waukesha he was concerned the man might be the victim of a scam. Together they determined the address in New York the money was to be shipped to was bogus.

The pair contacted police who were able to convince the victim to check with other relatives. Those relatives confirmed that the grandson wasn't in New York but was perfectly fine in Wisconsin.

The supervisor at FedEx personally drove the package containing the $10,000 to the man's home, returning it to the would-be victim.

The man told WISN-TV he didn't want to be interviewed, but said he was grateful to the FedEx workers for intervening.

"We are proud of our team members and their actions last night that helped prevent a customer from being the victim of a fraudulent shipment scheme," FedEx spokeswoman Heather Wilson said in a statement to WISN-TV. "Once we were aware, we notified authorities about this criminal incident."

A Mequon woman in 2015 lost $200,000 of her life savings when she fell victim to the scam.