Grandma of teen accused of killing city inspector: 'I'm very sorry.'

The 17-year-old who prosecutors say used a sawed-off shotgun to kill a city home inspector during the course of a carjacking was ordered held Monday on $500,000 cash bail.

The alleged crime is unfathomable, Deshaun Scott's grandmother said outside the courtroom.

"My condolences do go out to the family. I'm very sorry," said Lucia Scott. "I never thought in my wildest nightmares that my grandson would be involved in any of this."

She described her grandson as a "smart boy" who "gets mingled with the wrong crowd."

That wrong crowd, prosecutors said, included another 17-year-old, Qhualun Shaw, and a 21-year-old man, Eric Smiley, who face charges of felony murder in connection with last week's shooting death of Gregory "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz.

Deshaun Scott's mother, Camilla Scott, said she didn't see her son that day and said she doesn't believe the charges.

"Whoever did it needs to get their consequence for it, but I don't think he did that," she said. "If he was with them, then he had to do whatever he had to do."