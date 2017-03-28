UPDATE: Republican senator opposes Wisconsin 'right to carry' bill

A Republican-backed proposal to allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit is drawing opposition from at least one Republican member of the state Senate.

Sen. Luther Olsen says he opposes the bill that was circulated Tuesday for co-sponsors. Olsen says it's important for people wanting to carry concealed weapons to get firearm safety training. He also opposes changes under the bill that would allow concealed weapons on school grounds that don't prohibit them.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is "generally supportive" of the bill and will monitor public support before determining next steps.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action praised the Wisconsin bill, which would make the state the 13th to pass a so-called "constitutional carry" law.

Hidden handguns could be legally carried without a license in Wisconsin under a far-reaching, Republican-backed proposal being circulated for co-sponsors.

The bill unveiled Tuesday would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including school buildings, unless signs are posted prohibiting them.

Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski says its intent is to remove the "barrier of the concealed carry permit" so people can exercise their constitutional right to carry a gun.

The measure would also create a new concealed carry license that doesn't require holders to pass a gun training course.

It's unclear whether the measure has enough support among Republicans who control the Legislature to pass this session.