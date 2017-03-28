Wisconsin Rapids worker killed in ladder fall at new Wausau hotel

A 45-year-old worker fell off a ladder and was found dead at a new hotel being built in Rib Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

Shane Cash of Wisconsin Rapids, a subcontractor drilling ceiling holes while working on the Hilton Garden Inn, was found Thursday by another worker, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said.

Ghidorzi Company is building the 100-room hotel slated to open later this year.

"We have and continued to work proactively with authorities to determine the root cause of the accident," spokeswoman Margaret Ghidorzi said in a statement.

