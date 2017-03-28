Officials respond to fire at Birnamwood bar

Fire officials responded to a fire at a Birnamwood bar Tuesday morning, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Department.

The fire was reported at Knotty Pines Bar and Grill around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

Fire departments from Birnamwood, Mattoon and Marathon County are at the scene, officials said.

All lanes of US 45 NB/SB are closed at County N in Shawano County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

There is no word yet on damages. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.