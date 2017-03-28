Experts address domestic nature of shooting rampage

Mental health experts are encouraging community members to seek help in coping in the aftermath of last week's shooting rampage.

Police have confirmed the shooting began after a domestic dispute between suspected shooter Nengmy Vang and his wife Naly.

"One of the greatest escalating factors in domestic violence is when a victim is attempting to leave a situation," said Jane Graham Jennings, the executive director of The Women's Community in Wausau.

Jennings said the perpetrator of domestic violence often acts out when he or she feels a lack of control.

"And so they want to send a real clear message: I'm in charge of you, and I control your destiny," she said.

Meanwhile, Jennings, along with therapists at North Central Health Care, are urging anyone in the community who needs help coping with the recent trauma to reach out.

"It's always important to ask for help when it's difficult to overcome something that's happened," Caitlin Baldauff, an outpatient therapist at North Central Health Care, said. "In this community, a very big traumatic event has happened."

Since the shooting, the facility has offered around-the-clock services for anyone wishing to speak with professionals following the tragedy.

If you're looking for help, you can call North Central Health Care's crisis hotline at (715) 845-4326.