Sheriff: Oneida Co. home targeted in armed invasion

A home was invaded by an armed man Monday shortly before 6:30 a.m. according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

A caller reported a white man wearing all black entered a home in the Town of Pelican and armed himself, according to sheriff's officials.

The caller described the man as tall and muscular, officials said.

The residence appears to have been specifically targeted for the invasion, the sheriff's department said.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.