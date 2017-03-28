Blue light bulbs to honor fallen officer flying off the shelves

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Batteries + Bulbs in Rib Mountain is giving away blue lights in honor of Detective Jason Weiland.

The store began giving one blue light bulb per customer on Saturday, and ever since the store manager said he's had a hard time keeping them on the shelves.

"To support this community in this trying time and support our officers of this county and this central Wisconsin area because I think that it really touches upon how things like this don't really happen here and it's shocking when they do," said store manager, Brandon Gruetzmacher.

You also have the option to buy a blue LED light for $10, half of the proceeds will go to the victims fund.

Batteries + Bulbs expects to have more in stock Wednesday and even more by Friday.