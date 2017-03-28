Blue light bulbs to honor fallen officer flying off the shelves - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Blue light bulbs to honor fallen officer flying off the shelves

Posted:

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Batteries + Bulbs in Rib Mountain is giving away blue lights in honor of Detective Jason Weiland.

The store began giving one blue light bulb per customer on Saturday, and ever since the store manager said he's had a hard time keeping them on the shelves.

"To support this community in this trying time and support our officers of this county and this central Wisconsin area because I think that it really touches upon how things like this don't really happen here and it's shocking when they do," said store manager, Brandon Gruetzmacher.

You also have the option to buy a blue LED light for $10, half of the proceeds will go to the victims fund.

Batteries + Bulbs expects to have more in stock Wednesday and even more by Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.