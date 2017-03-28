UPDATE: Eau Claire man found safe in Shawano - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Eau Claire man found safe in Shawano

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
(WAOW) -- According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 86-year-old Donald Skinner has been found safe in Shawano.

Skinner was supposed to go home after breakfast and never arrived.

The Eau Claire Police Department thanks the public for their help.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man believed to be heading east.

Authorities said Donald Skinner left an Eau Claire restaurant at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was supposed to go home after breakfast and never arrived, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.

The police department said around 6:15 p.m. Skinner was believed to be traveling to Eastern, Wisconsin.

He has gotten lost in the past and was located in Minnesota, authorities said. Skinner might have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Skinner is driving a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser with plates that read, REALIFE.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray or blue jacket and eyeglasses.

If you have any information about Skinner's whereabouts call the Eau Claire Police Department, 715-839-4972.

