Foundation honors Detective Weiland with flag tribute

An Illinois-based group lined part of Detective Weiland's procession route with flags Tuesday.

Jerry Christopherson of True Patriots Care placed the flags outside D.C. Everest High School and nearby Alderson Street, as well as outside of the Everest Metro Police Department.

The organization honors active troops, veterans and first responders.

Christopherson, the group's president, used to be an officer himself. He said he knows how much the flag tribute means to victims' families.

"It's just the right thing to do," he said. "You know, when they lay down their lives to keep us safe, the least I can do is just put up some flags for them."

One flag has a tag attached to it thanking Weiland for his service.

It will be a gift to the Everest Metro Police Department.