Police ask public for help to find missing Portage Co. woman

The Plover Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.


Krista Sypher, 44, was last seen at her home in the Village of Plover March 13, and had left her car there, authorities said in a news release. Sypher may use her maiden name of Kellerman, or her former married name of Lorbecki.


If you have any information about where Sypher is, you are asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255.

