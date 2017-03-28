Scooter Gennett, waived by Brewers, signs in Cincinnati

The Brewers have lost their longtime second baseman to a division rival.

Just hours after he was waived by Milwaukee on Tuesday, the Reds claimed Scooter Gennett off the waiver wire.

The 26-year-old second baseman spent the majority of the last four seasons in Milwaukee, hitting .279 over 1,637 plate appearances. Gennett, however, lost his starting spot at second base after the Brewers opted to move Jonathan Villar to that position to make room for top prospect Orlando Arcia at shortstop.

Gennett had been attempting to transition to a utility role, playing several games in the outfield over the course of Spring Training.

It is unclear how much playing time Gennett will get in Cincinnati, though a report from MLBtraderumors.com makes it seem unlikely that he will be in a starting role.

The Brewers open up their regular season against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, April 3.