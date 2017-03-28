Badgers' Happ honored as an AP All-American

Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. The sophomore is just the sixth Badger to earn All-American honors from the A.P.

“It is definitely an honor to receive such a prestigious award,” Happ said in a statement. “No individual award comes without the help of others though. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and all the support I’ve gotten that has helped me get to this point.”

Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals during conference play. He averaged 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 steals during that stretch. He also took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The last Badger to earn Associated Press All-American honors was Frank Kaminski in 2015. Alando Tucker was also a first-team All-America honoree in 2007, while Jordan Taylor (2011) and Devin Harris (2004) earned second-team All-American honors. Don Rehfeldt was a third-team All-American in 1950.