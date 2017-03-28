UPDATE: Mourners say goodbye to slain Everest Metro officer

Thousands of mourners said goodbye Wednesday as Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's flag-draped casket sat at the front of a high school gym, flanked by more than dozen flower tributes.

Among those addressing the crowd was the officer's young daughter, Anna. Wiping tears from her eyes, she thanked the community for all its support.

"Even though my dad isn't here in person, we all know he'll forever be in our hearts," she said. "My dad really did give his life to everyone in Wausau."

She added, "A lot of people say I look like him. I'll take that as a compliment." The mourners laughed.

Hundreds of police officers attended the funeral, some from as far away as Fargo, N.D., and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Some of the mourners wore Green Bay Packers jerseys with Weiland's badge number across it. Friends said the officer was a big Packers fan.

Weiland was one of four people killed a week ago in a shooting rampage that left victims at a bank, an attorney's office and outside the shooter's apartment complex. Police said a domestic dispute by a couple going through a divorce triggered the shootings.

After the hour-long funeral, a single helicopter flew overhead as Weiland's body was loaded into a hearse for a processional through the streets of Weston, Rothschild, Schofield and Wausau. Police cars followed, red and blue lights flashing, brightening a gray, overcast day.

The tribute included a giant flag hung across Grand Avenue by two ladder fire trucks.

Blue balloons waved in the wind at some businesses along the route.

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to a fallen Everest Metro Police detective Tuesday evening.

Friends, family, community members and law enforcement gathered at the DC Everest High School to honor Jason Weiland, who died in the line of duty late March amidst a shooting rampage.

While media was not allowed inside the high school, a sense of sadness could be felt outside the school as people waited to get inside.

"When we have a fallen officer, we all feel that pain," Brookfield Police Sergeant Mark Tushaus said. "There is an inherent risk with what we do every day, there's a chance you could face serious harm or even death."

Tushaus was one of hundreds of members of law enforcement that went to pay their respects to the fallen hero. Agencies from around the country including Oregon and New York made the trip.

"It's a very humbling experience and to be here not only to pay our respects but also to help the suffering police department and the family is both an honor or privilege," Tushaus said. "It's like losing a family member."

It was also a sea of green and gold heading into the high school, honoring a team Weiland loved dearly.

"I've never met a more dedicated Green Bay Packers fan," said Josh Preiser, Weiland's long time friend. "He was proud to own a share of stock."

People continued to filter in and out of the high school for hours.

The visitation continues Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a service at noon and the procession following at 1 p.m. Those who cannot make the service can watch it live on WAOW.com.