Marathon hosts three-team scrimmage

The Brewers will have their opening day on Monday, April 3rd, but Marathon was able to beat them to the punch when it comes to playing outdoors in Wisconsin, hosting a three-team scrimmage with Rhinelander and Rib Lake Tuesday afternoon.

"You're going to have to spend some time in the gym in Northcentral Wisconsin, but you want to spend as little time as possible because there's only so much you can do in a gymnasium. It took a lot to get the field ready, but on a day like this you should be outside, but it did take a large amount of sawdust to get the field ready," explained Marathon's Head Coach Steve Warren of the conditions.

"Its pretty rare for us to be outside in March, we're really happy to have this, glad Steve gave me a call for the opportunity to scrimmage. Otherwise we'd be in the gym because our field is not ready," said Rib Lake's Head Coach Dick Iverson.

Marathon played their first scrimmage with Division 1, Rhinelander, a match up that provided them with experience against bigger, faster players.

The Red Raiders then scrimmaged against 2016 State Runners-Up Rib Lake, who graduated six seniors last season, so were also thankful for the opportunity to see where their players could potentially fill roles.

Warren saying, "I always though it helped going into your first few games, if you had a really good scrimmage and you learned something from it. We try to teach as much as we can because its just a practice against a couple other teams so we teach a lot during the game and take advantage of it."

Most area schools will begin regular season play next week.