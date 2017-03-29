MUST SEE: Wisconsin Walmart hires unique 'greeter' helps associate thrive

When it comes to recruiting top talent, Madison's west-side Walmart is making headlines by debuting the perfect hire: man's best friend.

"Let's go!" Michelle Durst excitedly tells nine-year-old Felipe as two walk through Walmart's automatic doors. The Bichon Frise is a trained emotional-support service animal. His first job at the duo's self check-out register area, checking in on Durst.

"It's almost as if he's Walmart's little angel," Durst said as the two gingerly go around the machines, assisting confused customers.

"He's really saved me," Durst explained. For years, high-anxiety left her unable to function. It's so extreme it has caused her seizures. Felipe feels her energy and knows how to calm her down.

"I have not had a panic attack for many, many months now, and it's all because of Felipe," Durst said.

Five months ago, Walmart found a work-around to keep Michelle safe and add some serenity to the a fast-paced place.

"I have noticed that when he is around, you can feel the stress level the room disappear," Durst said.

Despite working at the busiest spot in the store, the duo are self-check out celebrities and their energy bring a calming presence to shoppers.

Many of whom, can't go by without stopping for a quick cuddle. Durst says the majority of her customers like Felipe and are allowed to say hello.

"He likes well-behaved children," Drust chuckles. She says the ones who pull Felipe are her biggest challenge in the check out lane.

Walmart says they were more than happy to allow Durst to bring her service animal to work. They say they love the arrangement and wouldn't have it any other way.

The company even gives Felipe "potty breaks," and he even has his own "pee pee tree" in the parking lot.

Durst says her special relationship isn't the only one in town, she says the Monona Walmart also has a few associates who keep their service animals close by.