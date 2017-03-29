WAOW - WMOW - WYOW Closed Captioning Contact

WAOW, WMOW and WYOW Closed Caption Information

WAOW, WMOW and WYOW offer real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@waow.com

Phone: 715-843-9229

Fax: 715-848-0195