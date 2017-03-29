WAOW - WMOW - WYOW Closed Captioning Contact - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAOW - WMOW - WYOW Closed Captioning Contact

WAOW, WMOW and WYOW Closed Caption Information

WAOW, WMOW and WYOW offer real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@waow.com
Phone: 715-843-9229
Fax: 715-848-0195

For non-immediate closed captioning concerns
Name Brady Dreasler
Title Quincy Media, Inc. Director of Engineering
Address P.O. Box 80
Quincy, IL 62306-0909
Email closedcaption@qni.biz
Phone 217-221-3415
FAX 217-223-5019
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.