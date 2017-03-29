Wausau man killed in Waushara County rollover - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man killed in Waushara County rollover

TOWN OF COLOMA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Wausau man died when the car he was driving left Interstate 39 and rolled over, the Waushara County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The crash that killed Taylor J. Nolan, happened just before noon Tuesday near state Highway 21, the agency said in a statement.

A passenger in the vehicle, Hannah Rudolph of Medford, was transported to an area hospital with undetermined injuries, the sheriff's department said.

Nolan and Rudolph were ejected from the vehicle, which was found on its roof, investigators said.

Nolan is Waushara County's first traffic fatality in 2017. 

