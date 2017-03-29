Marathon Co. ranks 14th in latest healthy lives survey

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Marathon County ranks among the top 15 healthiest counties in Wisconsin in the latest study of how long people live and how healthy they are when they are alive, County Health Officer Joan Theurer said Wednesday.

The county ranked 14th among 72 counties.

"Marathon County is fortunate to have rich partnerships across diverse community sectors who are involved in creating a culture of health where individuals and families understand good mental health is as important as good physical health, the importance to use alcohol and other drugs safely and where everyone, regardless of income, is able to access healthy foods and places to walk and bike," Theurer said in a statement.

Ozaukee County ranked No. 1 and Kewaunee County ranked No. 2. The last two counties in the rankings were Milwaukee and Menominee,