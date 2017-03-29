Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Coyote, wild boar targets stolen

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need help to find the person who stole two 3-D targets from Antler Archers in the Town of Grant.

The thief struck the week of March 13, taking two Rhinehart brand targets - a coyote and a wild boar, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "They are worth about $525."

Investigators believe the thief may try to sell the targets.

If you have any information contact toll-free Portage County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.