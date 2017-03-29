Vilas County man convicted of pointing gun at deputies

EAGLE RIVER (WAOW) - A 49-year-old Eagle River man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge after he was accused of shooting at sheriff's deputies from some woods last summer, according to online Vilas County court records.

Mark Mayo was convicted of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer after prosecutors dropped the more serious felony of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, court records said. He also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor - operate a firearm while intoxicated.

He is to be sentenced May 17.

Mayo was arrested several hours after he called 911 Aug. 24, warning he wanted to harm himself and was armed with a 9mm handgun and ample bullets, Sheriff Joe Fath has said.

Mayo fled into some woods before deputies got to his home and when they arrived they heard gunshots and saw "rounds going over their head," Fath said. Mayo fired numerous shots in numerous directions, forcing the evacuations of some neighbors.

Investigators used two drones to find Mayo hiding in the woods, the sheriff said. Two SWAT teams and a K-9 from the Rhinelander Police Department "converged" on him and he was arrested without incident, the sheriff said.

Drones from Vilas County and Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission were used in the search, the sheriff said.